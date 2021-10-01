Let the apple butter flow.
The 44th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival kicked off at 8 a.m. on Friday after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The award-winning festival, which pulls more than 100,000 visitors from across the region into downtown Erwin, features 300-plus vendors selling everything from fresh honey to handmade soaps, as well as a children’s zone with inflatables and a food court.
The Unicoi County Apple Festival will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations are available and masks are encouraged.
For a festival map or full list of vendors, visit unicoicountyapplefestival.com.