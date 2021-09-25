“In Pursuit with John Walsh,” a television show airing Wednesday, will put a nationwide focus on the case of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells of Hawkins County.
A shareable 42-second video segment, which will be featured in the program, is online at bit.ly/39yKOEr. The page may take several seconds to load.
The show to air at 10 p.m. on Investigation Discovery and streaming on discovery+ will feature a segment on Summer, who disappeared in mid-June from her family’s home on Ben Hill Road in the rural Beech Creek community near the Sullivan County line.
The announcement of the show segment Friday comes a day after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office issued a video about the case on Twitter.
Officials said the case is still very much active and that authorities know more than they are saying publicly in an effort to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Additionally, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart urged people not to pass along social media misinformation and speculation as legitimate tips.
Summer was last seen at her home June 15. She is 3 feet tall, weighs about 40 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.
Police are also seeking a potential witness, believed to have been driving a late 1990s maroon or red Toyota Tacoma with a ladder rack and white buckets in the bed.
Anyone with information about the disappearance of Summer can text or call the show’s hotline.
“Please feel free to share the photo and video as needed,” the release said. “We are encouraging any viewers with any information on Summer’s whereabouts to call or text us at 1 (833) 3-PURSUE or to submit online at our dedicated hub at InPursuitTips.com. These resources are both staffed by trained operators who will accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities.”
Anyone who has seen Summer or has information on her whereabouts also can call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.
The news release from the show said the most important tool to help recover a missing child is sharing photos of that child.
In the initial days and weeks after her disappearance, law enforcement from throughout the region helped comb the rural, mountainous terrain around the Wells home. At one point more than 1,000 people searched for her over 14 days.
Tennessee Child Protective Services took Summer’s two brothers away from the parents in late July for a reason not specified.
The Walsh show has a twofold mission: tracking down fugitives on the run and finding children.
In partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the series will also feature two missing children each hour, providing age-progression photos and descriptions in the hopes that viewers can provide new leads to their whereabouts.
