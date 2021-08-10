CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School students faced a lockdown and an evacuation on Tuesday after a 911 caller claimed to have a gun in the school. However, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said the situation was a “hoax.”
An official summary
Officers responded to a 911 call just before 8 a.m. from someone saying he was at the school and “had been bullied and harassed by popular students,” Lawson said.
The caller claimed he was in the main bathroom with a handgun and was going to make his way to the gymnasium and shoot the firearm, officials said.
“There are no signs in the school of an active shooter, no signs that a weapon had been fired and no injuries to any student or faculty,” Lawson said at a 1:30 p.m. press conference. “... At this time, it appears this call was a hoax. … We are determined to find where this call originated from.”
A student received medical attention after a seizure at the school Tuesday morning, Lawson said, but that situation was “completely unrelated” to the 911 call.
Officials have not determined who made the call nor where the caller was located.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was on the scene all morning, Lawson said, and will help track down where the call originated.
The Hawkins County School System plans to return students and faculty to school Wednesday after consulting local law enforcement, Director of Schools Matt Hixson said. Hawkins County Schools started the new school year on Monday.
“We’ve been through COVID and a lot of closures,” Hixson said at a Tuesday morning press conference. “Our intent is to keep students in school and keep them learning.”
“Officers over the years have been trained in every school for this such thing,” Lawson said. “We’ve always stressed safety. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when it happens. We were well-prepared today. Our officers did an amazing job, and the staff and students. It went fine, and everybody goes home tonight.”
The sheriff said it will be absolutely safe for students to return to school on Wednesday: “Most shooters don’t call and warn anybody. They just show up.”
As it unfolded
The first call to 911, from the male threatening to start shooting, was answered at 7:52 a.m.
A Church Hill Police Department officer was nearby and actually entered the building while the caller was still on the phone. The officer told students he encountered to go into lockdown mode, emergency responders said.
Word spread quickly throughout the community that Volunteer and other county schools from Surgoinsville east were on lockdown. Parents with students in those schools received notifications from the school system. Some also received calls from students inside the school or from other family members who had heard the news.
By 8:20 a.m., dozens of vehicles were parked along U.S. Highway 11-W, mostly belonging to parents who had teenagers in the school and were waiting to hear news about their children and the lockdown.
Law enforcement from across the region also converged on the school. Agencies that responded included the Church Hill Police Department, Mount Carmel Police Department; Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office; Surgoinsville Police Department; Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office; Kingsport Police Department; Tennessee Highway Patrol; Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Hixson described it afterward as a “sea of blue lights.”
Multiple fire and rescue agencies also responded.
Meanwhile, students inside sheltered in place and in some cases were moved in groups to different sections of the school. Eventually, students were directed to leave the school with their hands raised, searched and placed on buses for evacuation to the armory.
Officers made at least two sweeps through the entire school to make sure no one was left in the building and searched every student in the building to make sure no one had a weapon.
Thomas Clendenin of Church Hill waited outside Volunteer for more than three hours until he knew his son Mason, a sophomore, was safe.
“We received a phone call that there was a shooter down here. Then I got down here as quick as I could,” Clendenin said. “I pulled up here and was terrified. I’ve heard so many different things.”
Students and parents
Hugs and tears were abundant as parents converged on the Armed Forces Reserve Center, commonly called the National Guard Armory, to pick up their children after Volunteer students and faculty were evacuated there.
Some parents and students came out of the armory building crying.
Haley Russell, 15 and a sophomore, was in the gym and said when the lockdown was called she thought it likely was a drill.
Russell said a teacher called for the lockdown and told students in the gym to go under the bleachers at about the same time the bell rang to go to class.
“No one really knew what was going on,” Russell said. “A teacher told us to get under the bleachers as quickly as we could.”
From there the group she was in went outside to the vocational building and stayed inside that building for a while, Russell said.
“They told us we needed to come up with our hands over our heads,” Russell said.
The group then boarded buses to the armory, off U.S. Highway 11-W at Englewood Avenue in Mount Carmel.
Russell, like police, said a girl had a seizure in the parking lot around the time of the lockdown.
Haley’s parents, Jessica and Chris Russell of Church Hill, learned of the lockdown when their daughter texted Jessica at work when Haley was sheltered under the bleachers. They live near the school but had to go to the armory to pick up and hug their daughter.
Another sophomore, Tyler Adams, 15, said he was also in the gym when the lockdown started, while other students said they were in the cafeteria when it began.
“Nobody thought it was real,” Adams said, but he and others in the gym heard what could have been shots but also could have been a heating and cooling system popping.
His group went from the gym to the baseball dugout, and he managed to have his mother pick him up at the school before police completely shut off the school and students were sent to the armory, Adams said.
He was at the armory with his mother, waiting for his brother, a senior, to arrive by bus.
Going forward
Late Tuesday afternoon Hawkins County Schools issued a letter from Hixson:
”Dear Parents and Hawkins County community,
As you know we faced a very serious situation this morning. Here are summary details of what transpired today that led to the evacuation of campus.
1) Dispatch received a viable threat, stating an individual was on campus with a gun and intended to use it.
2) Simultaneously, we had a female student fall in the parking lot and strike her head. Dispatch was called once again.
3) Following the start of the lockdown, dispatch received a call regarding possible gun shots.
After two exhaustive site searches, no evidence of any weapon, ammunition, or discharge of any weapon was found. All students and staff were safely evacuated to the Mt. Carmel Armory, where they were picked up after parents signed them out.
For the rest of the week you will see an increased law enforcement presence. You will also see additional staff at the site. Counselors from Hawkins County and other agencies will be on site and ready to assist.
I want to sincerely thank the countless law enforcement personnel, first responders in the medical and fire protection fields, board members, and volunteers for their assistance today. Hawkins County Sheriff Department investigators, personnel from TBI, and others will continue to investigate, follow up on leads, and fully prosecute the individual who made the threat this morning.
Parents, thank you for your patience with us as we accounted for your children today and ensured they were protected up to and including parent reunification this afternoon. School will operate tomorrow with the above listed precautions in place.”
Times News staff writers Matthew Lane, J.H. Osborne, Rick Wagner, and Marina Waters compiled this report.