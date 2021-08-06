Everyone needs a helping hand at one time or another.
That also applies to the agencies that the public depends on in times of emergencies and natural disasters.
First responders from the region assembled at the Appalachian Fairgrounds on Friday to evaluate the equipment and skills that various agencies might want to call upon in times of need.
The exercise brought together a variety of hazardous waste, swift water rescue and related specialized emergency response teams from Carter, Hawkins, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
Lending A Hand
When a disaster strikes, local counties often rely on mutual aid agreements to get the specialized assistance they need.
“Mutual aide agreements are very valuable,” said Jimmy Erwin, director of the Unicoi County Emergency Management Agency. “Every county can’t buy the equipment or find the certified volunteers to address every emergency. It’s fantastic that counties in East Tennessee can work together and provide the resources each needs.”
Jamie Miller, the director of the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency, said many of those resources were used in June during the search for a missing 5-year-old girl. In particular, the 1st District Incident Management Team was deployed to help coordinate the multi-agency efforts to locate Summer Wells.
“It took some work off of me and allowed us to better coordinate how the search would go each day,” he said.
Authorities said this week the investigation into the disappearance of the Hawkins County girl remains ongoing.
Learning To Work Together
Caleb Sick, an operations leader with the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency, said exercises like Friday’s gathering of first responders in Gray helps to promote cooperation and communication between area agencies.
“Drills like these makes it a lot easier for us to work together, and builds camaraderie,” he said.
Johnson City Firefighter Jonathan Royse is a member of the department’s swift water rescue program. He said his team’s objective is to be ready to help “anytime and anyplace we are called.”
Because not every county in the area has the resources and expertise to deal with swift water and flood rescues, he said it’s important to have programs like those offered by the Johnson City Fire Department and the Washington County Emergency Medical Services.
“We are most likely to be called when there are heavily flooded streets and people decide to drive through them,” Royse said.
Coordinating Vital Communications
Some of the resources local first responders can call upon in times of a disaster come from the state’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Tennessee National Guard.
Sgt. Samuel Gunnatser said the Tennessee Air National Guard’s Joint Incident Site Communications Capabilities can be on the scene of a natural disaster in 72 hours. He said his unit provides remote internet, phone and other telecommunications services to areas devastated by natural or manmade emergencies.
That includes a mobile satellite uplink and equipment to provide site-to-site Wi-Fi services to recovery areas.
“We have the ability to cross radio bands to allow first responders who are talking on different frequencies to communicate with each other,” Gunnatser said.
Friday’s exercise at the Appalachian Fairgrounds brought together emergency management officials from Carter, Hawkins, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington County, as well as firefighters from Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport.
Officials from the Bristol Life Saving Crew, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnson City/Washington County Emergency Management Services also participated in the event.