In 2010 Bill Hemphill, associate professor of engineering technology at East Tennessee State University, responded to an email from the National Science Foundation about a STEM Guitar Project workshop.
This week he hosted his very own foundation-funded workshop on the university’s campus.
“Every now and then you have those life-changing emails, and that was one of them,” Hemphill said.
It was in that original workshop that Hemphill realized the full potential of the science, technology, engineering and math Guitar Project.
“That idea that effective education is about asking students the right questions, not providing them the answers, because you want the kids to do that exploration,” Hemphill said, “That was my breakthrough moment that I realized, oh this is STEM.”
That moment is what motivated Hemphill to incorporate the program into ETSU’s curriculum. The STEM Guitar Project is intended to promote student engagement by incorporating the designing and building of custom electric and acoustic guitars in a school’s STEM courses.
Hemphill applied for and received a grant in 2011, allowing him to bring electric guitar-building to ETSU students. In 2019 he applied for a second grant to add acoustic guitar-building to the curriculum.
“We’re able to teach very, very high-level engineering things while they’re designing this guitar. They don’t know they’re learning, so it’s very sneaky,” Hemphill said. “They don’t see it until they’re actually in the field and they’re able to stay on top of these engineering changes ... because they experienced it themselves.”
In preparation for the new acoustic guitar building course being offered this fall, Hemphill is using this week’s workshop to evaluate several innovative tools that ETSU developed last spring to make acoustic guitar-building more reliable and affordable for schools.
These tools and the collaboration work that ETSU’s Engineering, Engineering Technology, Surveying and Interior Architecture department and the Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies program did this past spring are among the reasons ETSU was chosen to host this workshop.
While ETSU is serving as host, three nationally recognized instructors are actually leading the event. Doug Hunt, Mark French, and Matt Peitzman are guiding the 11 participants through the week-long process of creating their own guitars. Hunt is a teacher at Southern Wells Middle and High School in Indiana, French is a professor at Purdue University, and Peitzman teaches at Pennridge High School in Pennsylvania.
The workshop allows participants to build their own guitar from a kit consisting of pieces made of spruce, mahogany, ebony, laser-cut plywood, and steel.
The kits typically cost around $160 plus shipping according to Hemphill, but because all 11 of the participants, three of which are local, are teachers or employed by schools, the National Science Foundation has provided each of them with a $300 stipend for transportation and lodging as well as a free kit as part of their initiative to bring guitar building to schools across the country.
Hemphill said participants should walk away with a completely finished, playable guitar as well as the ability to share this educational experience with students at their respective schools. After speaking with some class members, they also seem to be leaving with a sense of accomplishment and a week full of fun memories.
The guitar-building courses at ETSU are currently only available to students, but Hemphill says they are considering opening future workshops and courses to the community.
For more information on ETSU’s guitar building program, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ETSUGuitars.