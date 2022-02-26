Iryna Hatfield lives in East Tennessee, but her mind is on Ukraine.
That's where she was raised, and the place her father is preparing to defend against a Russian invasion.
"It's just very heart-breaking," Hatfield said at a rally in support of Ukraine at Founders Park on Saturday.
Hatfield said she tried to bring her parents to the United States, but just days before they were supposed to leave they decided not to, unable to leave their other family behind. Hatfield said her father, who lives with her mother and grandmother in a city about 170 miles from Kyiv, retired from the military years ago, "but he's ready any second to be on the front lines."
"My heart is breaking," Hatfield said. "I worked so hard to become a United States citizen to, you know, reach a better life for myself, for my son, but it also breaks my heart that I wasn't able to bring my family here and protect them from what's happening right now."
The demonstration in Founders Park brought about 100 people out, many of whom carried signs decrying the war and waving the Ukrainian flag. Hatfield, who helped organize the event, said she wanted to raise awareness for what's happening in the country and encourage people to do whatever they can to support Ukraine.
"They are on our land," Hatfield said of the Russian military. "They are killing our people — they are killing our nation."
Protests have erupted around the world — including in Russia, where the government has arrested hundreds of protesters — in opposition to the war in Ukraine, which began earlier this week after Russia invaded the country. The New York Times on Saturday reported that a majority of the more than 150,000 Russian soldiers amassed at Ukraine's border have now entered the country, but are facing stiff resistance.
Russian and Ukrainian soldiers were engaged in heavy fighting in the streets of the capitol city of Kyiv on Saturday, according to the Times, who also reported that Russia did not yet have control of any cities and that the skies above Ukraine remain contested. Experts believe the outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian military will be overtaken in the coming days, though Western intelligence says the Russian advance had stalled.
Russia has reportedly established attack lines into three cities: Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson.
“We have withstood and successfully repelled enemy attacks,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video Saturday. “The fighting continues in many cities and districts of our state, but we know that we protect the country, the land, the future of children.”
Back at Founders Park, one man said he has a lot of family and friends in Ukraine, and said the scariest thing for him is getting first-hand accounts of the war from those he knows still in the country. He said he has one childhood friend who recently left the military, only to be called back to serve once the war broke out.
"I was talking to him and he was just very calm about the situation," the man said of his friend. "He was just telling me that he's putting it all in God's hands. He's saying to pray for them. He was telling me if it's God's will that God will take him during the war, then it will happen. If it's not, then he'll stay alive."