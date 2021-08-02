PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health—the reigning USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards winner for Best Theme Park Halloween Event—has an opportunity to defend its position as the industry’s best.
The region’s premier family-friendly harvest-time event has quickly become a favorite for guests since it was added to Dollywood’s Harvest Festival in 2017. The USA Today contest, which now is live, runs through Aug. 30 at 11:59 a.m.
Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 24 - Oct. 30) provides fall family fun, with Great Pumpkin LumiNights serving as a glowing end to the evening. Dollywood stays open until 9 p.m. every night during the festival, allowing families more time to enjoy carved pumpkins throughout the park.
A page with a link to the voting page can be found at www.dollywood.com/vote. Anyone is eligible to vote and may do so once per day, per device. Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts, which include a combination of editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors and more.
Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa is also in the running for the USA Today 10Best Award for Best Family Resort.
Families will bask in the glow of thousands of intricately-carved pumpkins as they wander through displays throughout Dollywood’s Timber Canyon, Wilderness Pass and upper Craftsman’s Valley areas. Beyond the impressive displays, guests can find a number of activities to create memories together.
Performers from a number of genres provide hundreds of performances throughout the festival, while visiting artisans display their talents for guests to see. Special harvest-themed menu items from Dollywood’s award-winning culinary team also are a delight to enjoy.
For more information about Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights and the Harvest Festival, please visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.