A Washington County Criminal Court judge rejected a defendant’s statement that he didn’t notice a dog in his care for training was wasting away without proper nutrition to the point it died.
Judge Lisa Rice made the comment Friday after Andrew Hunigan pleaded guilty to aggravated animal abuse in the death of Dallas, an 8-month-old bull terrier, after the family pet starved to death during a five-week “board and train” session at Off Leash K9 Training.
Because Hunigan had no criminal history, he was sentenced to one year in prison.
But he won’t serve that behind bars. Due to the lack of any criminal history, he was afforded the opportunity for one year of probation. If he successfully completes that term, he can have the conviction expunged from his record.
It was supposed to be a two-week stint that Hunigan had the dog, but he kept extending it because he said Dallas still needed training, according to court records.
Hunigan was able to make a statement Friday — an allocution — without being subject to cross-examination by Assistant District Attorney Ryan Curtis.
In that statement, Hunigan apologized to Dallas’ owners, Susan and Brian Arnold, who were in the courtroom Friday.
He said he never intended to injure Dallas and didn’t notice the dog was in medical distress.
Rice, however, said there was “no credence” to Hunigan’s claim he didn’t know something was wrong with Dallas.
“Clearly Dallas was in need of nutrition or medical attention,” Rice said. “The circumstances for that animal were horrific.”
Defense attorney Daniel Boyd also told the judge that a necropsy showed Dallas had hydrocephalus, which could have led to behavioral issues that prompted Hunigan to extend the dog’s training time.
Investigators had said the time extensions were because of the dog’s drastically declining health.
The necropsy report, completed by the University of Tennessee veterinary school, said the cause of Dallas’ death was starvation and dehydration. The report showed the dog had 0% body fat and there was no presence of food in the GI tract.
The dog had lost half his body weight in the time he was with Hunigan, officials said. Dallas remained in training that long supposedly because he was not getting the hang of potty training.
Part of a plea hearing includes the DA reading the allegations that would have been presented at trial. As Curtis did that, the Arnolds sat together with their eyes closed, listening to what Dallas was subjected to in the weeks before he died.
They did not want to speak publicly about the matter.
Part of Hunigan’s sentence was also that he could not obtain any more animals of his own — he has three dogs and a cat — and he cannot train animals while under the restraints of the sentence.
His attorney, however, said Hunigan’s career as a dog trainer — “his passion” — was over.