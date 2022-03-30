With Johnson City's population jumping 12.5% between 2010 and 2020, City Manager Cathy Ball wants to ensure the city has properly braced itself for further growth.
City commissioners recently hired Ball to take over the organization's top administrative role. Her predecessor, Pete Peterson, retired in December after 16 years in the job.
Now in her fourth month as city manager, Ball is preparing to present her first budget to city commissioners, which will include funding for a growth management study.
With opportunities for remote work becoming increasingly common, the pandemic has spurred a migration of people from big cities to less dense places with greater access to outdoor amenities.
The southeastern U.S. has become particularly attractive, and with Johnson City already boasting services like a university, a sprawling healthcare system, high-speed broadband and opportunities for outdoor recreation, Ball expects the area will continue to see an increase in new residents and tourists — and she wants to be prepared.
"I experienced a situation where there was a lot of growth without the planned infrastructure put in place," said Ball, who spent about eight years as assistant city manager in Asheville, North Carolina. "And when I say infrastructure ... I'm not just talking about sidewalks, roads, transit. I'm also speaking about public safety, schools, our 911 services."
The growth management study would identify infrastructure needs, such as roads to upgrade or schools that lack capacity. It could also evaluate the effectiveness of the existing public safety network and whether the city is making appropriate investments in services like parks or downtown parking.
"I think it's really sitting down and looking at all the services that we provide and making sure that if we grow at a scale of potentially 20,000 people over 10 years, are we going to be prepared to deliver the same level of service, quality of service to our citizens?" she said.
Johnson City commissioners recently authorized issuing $74,125,000 in debt to fund a series of upcoming projects, such as improvements to West Walnut Street, an expansion at Winged Deer Park and road enhancements. The bond resolution also includes refinancing 2013 debt, which could save the city almost $2 million over a 20-year period.
In Asheville, Ball said, the city often relied on annual property taxes to fund infrastructure needs, placing a heavier burden on the city's existing residents. Bond issuances were much less common, Ball noted, and could only be approved by voter referendum.
"There is certainly a stronger financial resilience in Johnson City to be able to fund infrastructure improvements for growth than I think I experienced previously," she said.
Other funding suggestions
Ball's proposed budget will also include funding for body-worn cameras for the police department, which would use a cloud-based storage system. A city spokesperson said the department currently has fewer than six body cameras and only uses those for undercover operations.
"We have really good officers, and I think body-worn cameras just increase the transparency of the department and increase the trust," she said. "I have not heard anyone complain about having concerns about unfairness with the police department here. ... It's best practice in the police industry to have this for transparency purposes."
Additionally, Johnson City is looking at replacing the department's in-car cameras, which will also be part of the city manager's proposed budget. Ball said those cameras currently require a significant amount of troubleshooting, which can be time-consuming for officers.
"I'm very supportive of the police department," Ball said. "I think we're fortunate to have a really good police department here. My experience has shown that we put a lot on police officers. I don't want them to have to be IT people."
The budget will also include money to boost the city's cybersecurity infrastructure. In October 2019, the city suffered a ransomware attack that crippled its main backup system and compromised hundreds of computers. It has since made improvements to its security.
Keeping staff
Like other employers in the area, recruitment and retention continue to be a priority for the city, particularly for employees with commercial drivers licenses.
"I'm relying on department directors specifically to talk about what they're seeing in the field and what they're experiencing," Ball said, "and there's a concern about delivering the services that we need to deliver because of the number of especially CDL drivers that we're losing."
The city is seeing turnover among transit staff and school bus drivers because many private companies are offering bonuses. Those problems also impact the city's public works and water/sewer services departments.
Some employees are also leaving because they can work remotely.
Over the next year, Ball said, the city will look at reentering the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System. The city left that system in 2010 because of the cost. Johnson City will also assess how its pay stacks up with other local governments in the area.
Ball will recommend a 5% raise for employees in the upcoming budget, which is tied to changes in the consumer price index. She's also going to recommend that the city allow three days for bereavement leave, which currently has to come out of an employee's sick leave.
"A lot of people are seeing this same problem," she said about retention. "We're trying to figure this out together."