In the woods behind Hales Chapel Christian Church in Gray sits a hidden gem.
It’s a small-scale but first-rate field built for the sole purpose of hosting ball games.
Wiffle ball games.
The Sandlot, as it is called, is the product of 18 years worth of work for Vaughn Burgess, who has played Wiffle ball for 50 years.
“It’s been a dream of mine,” says Burgess, who is planning on playing host to the inaugural Fun Fest Wiffle ball tournament this month — if he can get enough teams to register. “I played it and I thought if I built the right facility, I could get people to come and enjoy the game. They do when they get here.”
THE FIELD
Burgess’ field of dreams sits in a peaceful setting, surrounded by perfectly manicured landscaping. The outfield fences are anywhere from 95 to 100 feet from home plate. The smooth infield grass is surrounded by sandy base paths.
The question that comes to mind during a brief tour of the Sandlot is “Who wouldn’t want to play here?”
That’s what Burgess hears most often by those seeing the facility for the first time. Everything is top notch and it seems as if no detail has been left to chance.
Just getting the people here is the trick, especially for the Fun Fest tournament.
“Most people don’t know anything about this,” he said. “We’ve never marketed this place, ever. For Fun Fest I need to get the word out to the kids that we’re here. If you ever wanted to play Wiffle ball, here’s your chance. Here’s a field to play on.”
FUN FEST
The Fun Fest tournament is for teams of six players, all of whom have to be 17 years old or younger.
The hoped-for field of 12 teams in the double-elimination tournament will begin on Friday, July 16. All the games will be played at the Sandlot, with the championship game being held at the Miracle Field in Kingsport.
“We need to get some teams in here,” Burgess said, pointing to the bracket. “There’s a few signed up, but we need to get 12 and they’ve got less than two weeks.”
PASSION FOR THE GAME
Burgess’ love affair with Wiffle ball began years ago and his passion hasn’t waned. There’s pure excitement in his voice as he talks about his favorite game.
“I just love the game,” he said. “I’ve been drawn to it since I was a kid.”
The field is the site of numerous events, from a Sunday league for all comers to hosting youth groups.
“Everybody who plays Wiffle ball has their own rules,” Burgess said. “We have our own rules too. Those have been developed over 50 years. We’ve developed rules that let girls play, children under 10 play, men and women over 65, and it’s fair for everybody. It’s really nice. You can come out here at any age and play Wiffle ball with us.”
One of the little known rules is that you can throw the ball at a base runner to get them out.
“It’s like baseball and dodge ball all in one game,” Burgess said. “We throw the ball at them here. You peg ’em. It’s a fast-paced game of baseball and dodge ball.”
Pitching is a different matter. There are no fastballs at this field. “Half speed” is how the style of pitching is described under the local rules and every pitch has to have some arc on it. The games are self-umpired by the players.
“We’ve never had a fight here in 18 years,” Burgess said. “We’ve had some bumped heads, but never a fight.”
A Hall of Fame of sorts is housed in the building next to the field. It displays game balls from special moments, like the time a player hit his 73rd home run in a season to set the Sandlot record, or when Burgess became the first player to hit home runs from both sides of the plate in the same game.
There’s also a pyramid of special balls, with the top spot being saved for the game ball from the first Fun Fest game.
“Fun Fest has been my goal for a long time,” Burgess said. “I’ve wanted to try to get an organized event going. It’s really a fun game. I know the players are out there. I just have to find them.”
Registration for teams in the Wiffle ball tournament — and all Fun Fest events — can be done on the website, www.funfest.net.