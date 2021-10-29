Tennessee is known for its stunning fall foliage with bright oranges, vibrant yellows and deep reds. Now, there’s beauty for all to see as the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development this week unveiled its 13th colorblind viewfinder at Radnor Lake State Park and Natural Area in Nashville.
Locally, the Department of Tourist Development has a colorblind viewfinder at the I-26 Westbound Scenic Overlook in Unicoi County.
In 2017, Tennessee Tourism installed EnChroma lenses in viewfinders at 12 scenic locations across the state, including Ober Gatlinburg, Ruby Falls and Chickasaw State Park. Tennessee Tourism and its ad agency, VMLY&R, won three Cannes Lions Awards for the campaign.
“Tennessee has some of the most beautiful fall colors in the world,” said Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “We want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience the brilliant display, including more than 13 million colorblind Americans. It’s truly a tear-jerking experience to watch colorblind people see captivating colors in our state parks and attractions for the first time.”
“This technology provides such an extraordinary experience, it can be emotional for the viewers,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We have seen at some of our other Tennessee State Parks what impact these viewfinders can have. The state parks are beautiful anytime of the year, but the fall foliage is special for many visitors. We are grateful to the Department of Tourist Development for this partnership.”
This cutting-edge technology is available year-round, so it helps visitors enjoy the fall colors and the blooming flowers and plant life during the spring.
“EnChroma is thrilled the state of Tennessee continues to lead in accessibility for those with color vision deficiencies,” said Erik Ritchie, CEO of EnChroma. “We encourage other park systems, museums, schools and libraries to join Tennessee and EnChroma in affording access to more of life’s colorful moments to those who are color blind.”
One in 12 men (8%) and one in 200 women (.5%) are color blind – 350 million worldwide and 13 million in the US. While people with normal color vision see over one million shades of color, the color blind only see an estimated 10% of hues and shades. Common color confusions include green and yellow, gray and pink, purple and blue, and red can appear brown and colorblind people see colors as more muted and dull. Click here for images of how colorblind people see colors in Tennessee State Parks.