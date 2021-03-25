JONESBOROUGH — The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum has received a $10,000 grant that will be used for continued restoration of the Clinchfield 100, a vintage rail passenger car built in 1911.
The grant is from the John H. Emery Rail Heritage Trust.
The passenger car is in the final stages of restoration and the grant will be used to purchase and install an air conditioning unit.
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum was established in 1981 with the mission of preserving the experience of rail travel in Tennessee, Virginia, and North Carolina through restoration of vintage passenger cars, operating the Chuckey Depot Railroad Museum, and sponsoring train excursions for our members and the public.
About the Clinchfield 100
The Clinchfield 100, was built in 1911 by Pullman and served as the Atlantic Coast Lines 985 coach until 1929 and then served as the dining car "Orlando" until 1951.
It was purchased by the Clinchfield Railroad in 1951 and rebuilt over the next two years. From 1953 until 1981 it served on the Clinchfield in their use for excursions as CRR 100. CSX then moved the car to Jacksonville where it was deemed surplus. After ownership by several private parties, it finally served on the Lancaster and Chester Railroad.
WATX purchased the car in 2013 and moved it to Spencer, NC at the North Carolina Transportation Museum. Over the ensuing seven years, the organization’s volunteer mechanical team, working at its Spring Street yard in Jonesborough, restored the interior and added a new generator, plumbing and electrical services.
Preserving railroad’s “Golden Age”
The John H. Emery Rail Heritage Trust was established by long-time Chicago resident John Emery to preserve equipment and infrastructure to allow future generations to experience what he considered the golden age of rail travel, from 1920 to 1960.
It is the largest trust in the U.S. that makes 100% of its awards solely for railroad restoration purposes.
The WATX award is one of 22 grants totaling almost $325,000 for rail preservation projects in 2021. The awards come from 41 applicants seeking grants totaling more than $1 million.
For more information call Mike Tilley at (423) 753-5797 or contact Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum at P.O. Box 432, Johnson City, TN 37605-0432