Railroading is in Mike Tilley’s blood.
“My daddy used to take me over to Erwin a lot to watch trains years ago, and I just said ‘Hey, I wanna do that.’”
That’s one of the reasons why, after a 40-year career with the railroad, Tilley continues to explore his interest in trains with the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum.
The society repairs and restores vintage train cars, sponsors passenger excursions on them and leases them out. The society’s most recent restoration project is the 110-year-old Clinchfield 100, which served as Santa’s car on the Santa Train from the 1950s until the early 1980s.
“They sold it and it went down in Florida, and we wanted to bring it back because of its history,” Tilley said.
The Clinchfield 100 was used again as Santa’s car in 2019 after undergoing a major restoration. The society has restored four other cars: two passenger cars, one dining car and one sleeper and lounge car.
“We have very little contract work,” he said. “We do most of our work right here.”
All the work is done by members of the society who volunteer to restore the cars. The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum has roughly 300 members involved in different ways. More than 20 volunteer to work on the cars, while approximately 90 members volunteer to work at the Chuckey Depot Railroad Museum.
“We’ve just got everybody doing different jobs,” said Tilley.
The Chuckey Depot was built in 1906 in Chuckey. It was privately owned from 1959 until 2009, and was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1979. It was dismantled, moved and restored in Jonesborough in 2011 to serve as a railroad museum.
The theme of the museum’s exhibit changes every six months, so repeat visitors have something new to look forward to. The current theme is the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad, which ran through Johnson City to Boone.
“We have different themes in here every six months,” said Tilley. “We’ve had the Clinchfield, we’ve had the Southern, the ET and we’ve had a Chuckey theme and all that.”
The museum includes a fully restored caboose, and also has a live railroad camera that visitors to the society and museum’s website can use to watch trains passing by the depot in real time.
The Chuckey Depot is open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
For more information on the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum, visit wataugavalleynrhs.org.