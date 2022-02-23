HAMPTON — Marina owners, government officials and tourism leaders gathered on the shore of Watauga Lake on Wednesday and talked about a plan to make fishing in Tennessee even more popular.
Tennessee's new Bill Dance Signature Lakes program was the topic, with the state Department of Tourist Development's Dennis Tumlin leading the discussion.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the initiative covering 18 lakes in December, saying TWRA and the state would invest $15 million to "improve and enhance Tennessee lakes" and to honor Dance.
“This is wonderful news for Carter County,” Mayor Patty Woodby said on Wednesday. “We have been talking for a long time about holding a fishing tournament here.”
Ben Arnold of Cove Ridge Marina said “We appreciate the effort and support. We are excited to get the traffic in here.”
Tumlin, chief customer officer for the Department of Tourist Development, said Dance is also excited about the program to develop quality fishing sites across the state.
He said the plan is to develop the sites along the same lines as the state of Alabama has developed its Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, with special distinctive signage leading visitors to the lakes and high-quality access locations to welcome the visitors to each of the lakes.
Tumlin said that not only is the state planning to designate money for the program, but many of the partners are also offering funding for projects. There is an understanding that Bill Dance Signature Lakes will have a high standard of quality and $102 million has already been committed to the program, less than three months after Lee announced it.
Tumlin said the initiative will not be a profit generator for Dance, but is instead a legacy program honoring a great Tennessean. “If it weren’t for Bill Dance lending his name, we wouldn’t be here,” Tumlin said, adding that Dance’s vision is for “moms and dads and kids to enjoy fishing.”
Tumlin also said it is not just a marketing ploy, that there will be substantial underwater and above water improvements at the Signature Lake access points.
The 18 lakes are divided into two divisions, Tumlin said. Nine are smaller lakes in state parks and other locations which are family friendly fishing lakes. The other nine, including Watauga, are large reservoirs.'
Watauga is the only Northeast Tennessee lake in the program, and offers challenges none of the other lakes provide, such as walleye. Other lakes in the eastern end of the state are Douglas, Norris, and Chickamauga.
On the plateau are Dale Hollow, Fall Creek Falls, and Tims Ford. In the middle of the state are Old Hickory, Lake Acorn, and Woodhaven. In West Tennessee there is Kentucky Lake, Pin Oak, Pickwick, Browns Creek Lake, 1,000 Acre Lake, Travis McNatt Lake, Reelfoot and Herb Parsons Lake.
Also on hand on Wednesday were Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joy McCray; Carter County Tourism Coordinator Luke Freeman; Thomas White, owner of Fish Springs Marina; Arnold and Vanessa Raper, co-owners of Cove Ridge Marina; and representatives of state and federal agencies who will be partners in the signature lakes program, including the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee Valley Authority and Cherokee National Forest.