HAMPTON — The first day of the Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series presented by Volkswagen will take place Saturday at Watauga Lake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The launch point will be at Rat Branch Boat Ramp off U.S. Highway 321.
Volunteers are required to bring a mask, bottled water, closed-toed shoes, and pants.
The volunteers will be transported from Rat Branch in a 25-foot workboat to the shores of the lake, where they will pick up litter that has collected on the banks.
More information and registration is at https://www.keeptnriverbeautiful.org/watauga.
The Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup presented by Volkswagen is a five-part series: consisting of Watauga Lake on Saturday, Feb. 6; South Holston Lake on Saturday, Feb. 13; Tellico Lake on Saturday, Feb. 20; Parksville Lake on Saturday, Feb. 27; and the Ocoee River on Sunday, Feb. 28.
The Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup is conducted by a grant largely funded by Volkswagen. It is also supported by the Conservation Fund, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Keep Tennessee Beautiful, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and Keep America Beautiful.