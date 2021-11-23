HAMPTON — The Watauga Dam Campground has closed for the winter, along with the five other Tennessee Valley Authority managed campgrounds, but officials said it has been a successful season despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Demand was again very high this year, and TVA is proud to be part of the region’s popular travel and tourism attractions,” said Tina Guinn, manager of TVA Recreation. “Even while campers and day users occupied our six campgrounds on five dam reservations throughout the valley, we made many improvements to the grounds to ensure visitors had a great experience camping.”
Watauga Dam Campground is just below Watauga Dam on the shore of Wilbur Lake. On the opposite shore is a spectacular vertical ridge cut by the Watauga River. Wilbur Lake is a wildlife observation area where visitors have a chance to view several species of waterfowl, including buffleheads, mallards, American black ducks, gadwalls, ring-necked ducks, lesser scaups, canvasbacks, redheads, and scoters.
The other five TVA campgrounds are: Cherokee Dam, Douglas Dam Headwater, Douglas Dam Tailwater, Melton Hill Dam, and Pickwick Dam.
TVA’s day-use recreation areas on dam reservations remain open year-round, as do undeveloped recreation lands. Visitor centers at Norris, Fontana and Kentucky dams were closed throughout 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 precautions. TVA said in it media advisory that it hopes to reopen these in April 2022.