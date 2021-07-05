Washington County government’s new $73 million budget was passed last week, and includes a $44.9 million general fund budget balanced by moving money from capital projects and a variety of restricted and committed reserve accounts.
County commissioners voted to erase a $3 million shortfall without taking dollars from the county’s $16 million general fund reserve.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said a policy endorsed by the commission requires the county to maintain a reserve amount equal to four months of spending in the budget.
Grandy said dipping into general fund reserves would negatively impact the county’s financial and bond rating.
Commissioners rejected an earlier plan to balance the general fund budget by taking $3 million in local option sales tax dollars that have been earmarked for city and county schools for more than 30 years.
Those funds will remain designated for education.
The new budget also includes a 2% pay increase for courthouse employees, in addition to a one-time 3% bonus that county officials say will be paid with $840,000 in pandemic relief money from the state.
The county’s property tax rate remains unchanged at $2.15 per every $100 of assessed value. Of that tax rate, 67 cents covers the general fund and 74 cents goes to education.
County commissioners have also adopted a $76.2 million operational budget for Washington County Schools that includes a 4% pay increase for all of the school system’s employees.
Other notable line items in Washington County’s budget include:
• $7.4 million for the capital projects fund.
• $9.2 million to fund the county’s Highway Department.
• $1.7 million for the solid waste fund.
• 2% cost-of-living increases for Highway Department employees.
• $174,000 for records management software in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
• $208,000 for six to seven new positions in the general fund budget.
• $1.4 million in new money in the general fund, including $36,000 to pay for legislative lobbyist for the county in Nashville.
• A half-penny on the county’s $2.15 property tax rate will be transferred from the highway fund to help balance the solid waste fund.
• $13.1 million in the debt service fund, of which $2.5 million in debt obligations are expected to be retired in the new fiscal year.
• $180,000 to fund a 4% increase in county employee health care costs.
• $277,000 to cover special appropriations, which includes money going to 11 fire departments serving Washington County.