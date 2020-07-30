While the number of new and active cases remained high in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday, the region saw a dip in the number of new hospitalizations and reported no new deaths.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 119 new cases Wednesday in the upper eight counties for a total of 2,783.
- 23 total deaths in the upper eight counties. No new deaths were reported on Thursday.
- 42 new recoveries for a total of 1,087.
- 1,673 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 22, Greene 8, Hancock -1, Hawkins 13, Johnson 11, Sullivan 34, Unicoi 2 and Washington 30.
- Active cases by county: Carter 263, Greene 191, Hancock 57, Hawkins 185, Johnson 52, Sullivan 233, Unicoi 61 and Washington 631.
- Average number of cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 26.90, Greene 14.17, Hancock 48.76, Hawkins 18.87, Johnson 16.47, Sullivan 17.10, Unicoi 23.59 and Washington 29.48.
- Seven-day increases in active cases: Carter 42%, Greene 47%, Hancock 50%, Hawkins 87%, Johnson 225%, Sullivan 14%, Unicoi 205% and Washington 79%.
Data analysis
The total number of active cases in the region continues to grow, and has not decreased since June 30.
Washington County accounted for 37% of the region’s active cases, a drop of 2% from Wednesday.
In the last seven days, the region’s active case count rose 60%, while Washington County, which had the most active cases, saw a 79.26% increase over the same period. That’s compared to an 9% increase statewide and 8% in the U.S.
The 119 new cases reported Thursday dropped the weekly average slightly, though the region remains on pace to see a record number of new infections, even as the state appears to be trending downward.
No new deaths were reported Thursday, though this week remains the deadliest week of the pandemic in Northeast Tennessee with seven fatalities. The number of cases and the number of deaths in Northeast Tennessee’s eight-county region have more than doubled in the past two weeks, according to analysis from Milligan University.
Milligan’s analysis also put the pandemic into perspective: The 102,871 cases in Tennessee is the equivalent to the populations of Johnson City and both Bristol, Tennessee, and Virginia combined, and the more than 154,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States is more than the population of Murfreesboro.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported decreases across the board, with the total number of inpatients, intensive care patients, patients on ventilators and patients under investigation all dropping from Wednesday.
Currently, 88 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ballad Health facilities, with 21 in the ICU and 14 on ventilators. There are 11 awaiting test results. Yesterday, those numbers were 90, 24, 17 and 14, respectively.
Regionally, there was just one new hospitalization reported on Thursday in Greene County. There have been 29 hospitalizations in Northeast Tennessee this week, and 140 this month.
Schools
Every county is still above the 14-day average of 11 cases per 100,000 people (a common threshold to trigger some school districts to consider a move to remote learning).
Thus far, school districts in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan and Washington counties have either pushed back their reopening date or have already made the decision to begin the school year virtually.
There were 13 new cases reported among children aged 5-18 in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday, pushing the total to 267. Unicoi County reported its first case among a school-aged child, the last Tennessee county to do so.
Hancock’s total was reduced by 1.
Nursing homes
At least 12 Northeast Tennessee nursing homes have had two or more cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff at their facilities — with the majority having occurred at Christian Care Center of Bristol.
As of July 34, there were more than 100 residents and staff infected with the virus across the 12 facilities. There have been at least five fatalities, four of which were residents at Christian Care Center of Bristol.
As of Thursday, CCCB had 105 cases of COVID-19 among its staff and residents, with 82 recoveries. Of the positive cases, 73 are residents — 16 residents are still in isolation and three are hospitalized. Seven staff members are still under quarantine. All four fatalities were among residents, with the fourth death reported on Thursday.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs medical facility at Mountain Home reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and no new deaths.
There have been 93 recoveries. Of the 61 active cases, 54 are veterans and seven are employees.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,049 new cases for a total of 102,871 since tracking began in March. 101,728 confirmed and 1,143 probable.
- 13 new deaths reported for a total of 1,033.
- 90 new hospitalizations for a total of 4,572 over the course of the pandemic. As of July 29, there were 1,161 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 332 more listed as pending.
- 24,549 new tests for a total of 1.479 million.
- 2,105 new recoveries for a total of 64,234.
Analysis
Tennessee’s new hospitalizations remained high on Thursday, though lower than Wednesday’s record total of 110. There are currently 1,161 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, along with more than 300 under investigation.
The number of current infections in Tennessee dropped for the second-straight day after plateauing around 38,200 from July 26-28. It is only the fourth time this month that number has decreased, and the average number of active infections remains higher than it was last week.
The average number of new cases reported each day dropped slightly Thursday to 2,228.8. That number is slightly lower than last week’s, which represented a drop the week prior to that.