A total of 13,419 early votes were cast in Washington County during the just-completed 14-day early voting period for Thursday’s election.
Of that number, 11,568 early and absentee votes were recorded in the Republican primary. Another 1,764 votes were tallied in the Democratic primary.
Sullivan County narrowly edged out Washington County for the most votes cast in Northeast Tennessee during the early polling period, which ended on Saturday.
It recorded 13,494 total votes, with 11,801 cast in the Republican primary.
State data shows the early vote results in Washington County for the August Republican primary are 8,995 more than the number cast during the same period in 2016, and 7,736 more than the 2012 GOP primary.
Carter County recorded a total of 4,344 votes during the recent early voting period. Of that number, 3,936 were cast in the Republican primary.
Johnson County reported a total of 2,097 early votes, with 1,921 coming in the Republican primary.
Election officials in Unicoi County say 2,115 early votes were cast there, with 1,910 recorded in the Republican primary.
Polls will open Thursday at 8 a.m. in Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties, and close at 8 p.m.
Thursday’s ballot includes 16 Republicans and three Democrats vying to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, in Tennessee’s 1st District, as well as 15 Republicans and five Democrats seeking to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.
There are also a number of contested primaries for local seats in the state House of Representatives.
Voters can find their Election Day voting precincts, as well as locate their legislative districts and view sample ballots by going online at govotetn.com. Tennesseans can also check on the status of their absentee mail ballots at this site.