Washington County commissioners are slated to vote on a grant application later this month to help provide water to homes in the Taylor Bridge Road area.
Meanwhile, members of the Washington County Water Task Force met Friday and discussed a process to determine how to prioritize other underserved communities in need of utility water.
County Commissioner Bryan Davenport, the chairman of the task force, said the panel will be asked to make “data-driven decisions” on where the county should concentrate its limited resources for public water.
“Everywhere that doesn’t have water should be first, but that’s not possible,” he said.
A resident of Taylor Bridge Road told task force members meeting both physically and electronically at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday that there is “a critical need for water” in her neighborhood.
“It’s not just that it would be nice to have,” she said.
A 2019 report prepared by Tysinger, Hampton & Partners Inc. found Washington County has 214 miles of roadway with no access to public water.
Davenport noted it is estimated that it would cost the county nearly $40 million to extend water service to all 359 projects listed in the engineering report.
Task force member Jill Workman, an engineer with TH&P, said she has looked at a number of ranking factors to help prioritize water projects based on the number of structures in a specific area and the number of homes likely to be served.
She recommended the panel “put out word you are looking for input from certain areas and see what feedback you get.”
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said work should begin now to name water line projects that are at the top of the list, and to identify grants and other possible funding sources available to address those needs.
Grandy said he has already contacted rural development officials at the U. S. Department of Agriculture to “start that process.”
Davenport told task force members, who include representatives of the municipal water utilities of Johnson City, Jonesborough and Kingsport, that his colleagues on the County Commission are receptive to a plan for Washington County to collaborate with the town of Jonesborough to create a seven-person county crew to help with the installation of water lines.
He said such a crew could help save county taxpayers money on installation and speed up work on pending projects, such as extending a water line on Greenwood Drive.
Officials also say using a county crew instead of a private contractor is estimated to save taxpayers $2.2 million on the Taylor Bridge Road water line project.