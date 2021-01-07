Washington County officials were informed Thursday of a new development in an ongoing state lawsuit against three named manufacturers of prescription opioid drugs.
Gerard Stranch, a partner in the Nashville-based law firm of Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings, which is handling the opioid lawsuit on behalf of local prosecutors, told members of the Washington County Health, Education and Welfare Committee that a recent ruling by the Tennessee Supreme Court has “vindicated” the plaintiffs’ argument that the pharmaceutical companies can be sued under Tennessee law.
He said the ruling has also added another “wrinkle” to the case.
Stranch said the court has ruled that area district attorneys general can’t bring a claim in their own names, but can continue to serve as counsel for the plaintiff counties.
“We are here to fix that little loophole,” he told county officials.
He asked the County Commission to approve a resolution calling for Washington County to be “substituted” as a plaintiff, and District Attorney General Ken Baldwin would continue as the county’s lawyer in the case.
Baldwin, who the committee was told Thursday is recovering from COVID-19, is district attorney general of Washington, Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties.
The litigation was filed in Sullivan County by local prosecutors in 2017 against drug manufacturers for their alleged roles in an “opioid epidemic” under the state’s Drug Dealer Liability Act.
The lawsuit, which is separate from litigation filed in federal court, seeks to compensate Washington and other plaintiff counties in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Judicial Districts for hardships created by the opioid epidemic.
The Washington County Commission voted last month to approve a resolution affirming its support of a state lawsuit seeking compensation from the three makers of opioid drugs.
Stranch told HEW committee members Thursday that the county would have “no obligation” to pay any expenses or attorney fees out of its own coffers.
“We’ll ask the court to award or fees and expenses from the defendants, and allow you to keep the full recovery,” he said.