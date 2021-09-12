The Washington County Commission is being asked to approve funding to hire and equip a seven-person waterline installation crew.
The county’s Budget Committee has sent a resolution to commissioners asking them to designate $425,000 for the salaries, uniforms and small equipment to be used by members of a work crew that will be supervised by water officials with the town of Jonesborough.
Commissioners are expected to vote on the measure when they meet on Sept. 27.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said last week the County Commission will also be asked to approve an interlocal agreement with Jonesborough to create the work crew, which officials said would help to both speed up and reduce costs of waterline projects in the town’s service area.
Grandy told Budget Committee members the exact wording of that agreement was still being being worked on.
He said the “spirit of the agreement” requires the county and the town to “provide the support needed” to complete the rural water projects that are underway in Jonesborough’s utility district.
“The goal is to keep the crew going and get the work done,” Grandy said.
Commissioners voted on June 28 to proceed with a list of 15 water projects to serve rural communities. Those projects were identified by the county’s Water Task Force and cover 48 months of work.
The waterline resolution didn’t specify how those water projects — totaling nearly $8 million — will be funded, but commissioners have indicated they would like to see a sizable portion of the $25.5 million the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act go to expanding the county’s water infrastructure.
That includes designating some of the federal finds for hiring and equipping the new waterline installation crew.
Allyson Wilkinson, the county’s attorney, told Budget Committee members last week that members of the new work crew would not be classified as county employees.
Instead, they would come under the direct supervision of the town’s water department.