Washington County’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee is reviewing options for spending settlement money the county has received from the “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit.
Criminal Court Judges Lisa Rice and Stacy Street asked committee members on Wednesday to keep a proposal they are working on for a regional drug treatment program in mind. Street said area judges are advocating for an in-patient drug treatment facility that would serve nine counties in Northeast Tennessee.
He said the treatment facility would be modeled on the existing recovery court concept in partnership with the Families Free program. Street said proponents hope the abstinence-based residential treatment program can be located in the now closed Roan Mountain annex of the Northeast Correctional Complex.
He told the committee developing the proposal has been “a slow process” that has had to wind through several layers of bureaucracy at the state and local levels.
“We are not asking for your money at this point,” Street told county commissioners, adding that he and his colleagues are instead hoping local government leaders will commit to creating a regional commission to oversee the proposed treatment program.
“We are not starting from scratch,” Rice told the HEW committee, noting there are examples already of regional collaboration, such as the Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Members of the HEW committee voted Wednesday for Commissioner Jodi Jones, the committee’s chair, to send a letter to other county commissioners in the region addressing opportunities for working together in spending the $21 million designated to counties in the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit.
Commissioner Jim Wheeler said it was important to stress that the counsel representing Washington County in the Baby Doe case had made it clear that the use of settlement funds going to counties from that case are unrestrictive. He noted that might not be the same for settlement money coming from other opioid lawsuits.
“We need to collaborate with other county commissions to get on the same page before we get too far ahead of ourselves,” Wheeler said.
The committee also agreed to develop a process for accepting proposals for drug abatement and drug recovery programs to be funded by the settlement funds.