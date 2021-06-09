The Washington County Budget Committee voted Wednesday to recommend the county buy into a program that offers financial incentives to attract remote workers to the region.
One committee member, however, said he has problems with the notion of paying people to relocate here. Commissioner Freddie Malone told his colleagues he is “struggling” with the idea of spending tax dollars to entice remote workers to the region.
Malone said he believes the region’s many amenities, such as no state income tax, a low cost of living and its natural beauty, are enough to attract new workers to Washington County.
“I’m thinking of it not so much as a marketing campaign, but that we are giving cash for people to move here,” Malone said.
Enticing Remote Workers
Budget Committee members voted 3-2, with Malone and Commissioner Larry Cate voting “no,” to send a resolution to the full County Commission when it meets on June 28 calling for Washington County to contribute $50,000 to the remote worker relocation program being pushed by the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.
Johnson City commissioners voted in April to contribute $100,000 to a marketing campaign by those groups to bring remote workers to the region.
Mitch Miller, the CEO of the regional partnership, said the region’s low taxes and outdoor recreational opportunities are indeed selling points for luring remote workers to the region. Even so, he said the cash incentive serves as a valuable marketing tool for the remote worker program
Goals Of The Remote Incentives
Alicia Summers, NETREP’s vice president for business development, said the success of the remote worker program will be based on how well it raises the average median income of the area, diversifies the economy and creates a remote worker ecosystem.
“This allows us to build an identity for the region,” Miller said. “We couldn’t have done it without the investment BrightRidge has made in high-speed broadband.”
Miller noted that building a remote worker ecosystem is not only essential to luring younger workers to the area, but also for keeping that age demographic in the region.
“By creating an ecosystem, we will also create more incentives for East Tennessee State University and Milligan University graduates to remain here,” Miller said.
Requirements Of The Program
Applicants for the program earning $50,000 to $60,000 would be eligible to receive $2,500 to move to the area.
People earning $61,000 to $70,000 would receive $3,500 and people earning $71,000 to $80,000 would receive a $5,000 incentive.
Participants will receive 25% of the incentive upon moving to the area, 25% after living here for six months and the rest after living here for a whole year.
To be eligible for the program, remote workers must be able to relocate to Washington County within six months, be a full-time remote worker, have a minimum annual income of $50,000, be 24 or older and agree to live in the area for one year.