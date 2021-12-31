Washington County leaders say extending water service and strengthening workforce development programs remain among top goals of county government in the new year.
Officials also expect county commissioners will make key decisions on improving rural firefighting services and allocating settlement money from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit for drug treatment programs in the coming months.
Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said he expects “the next six months will be a pretty busy time” for county commissioners, who will be making important decisions on the county’s new budget and on spending priorities for the county’s $25.1 million from the American Recovery Plan Act.
“We’ve got a lot on our agenda,” he said.
Improving Firefighting Services
Matherly noted that upgrading fire protection in Washington County has been a key initiative of county commissioners in recent years. Commissioners voted last year to ask the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service look at several plans for improving firefighting services in the county.
That study included the idea of employing full-time firefighters in Washington County, as well as a current partnership with Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services to cross train paramedics in firefighting services.
County Mayor Joe Grandy said that partnership has been successfully tested in Gray and at the Nolichucky and Limestone volunteer fire departments. He said the plan calls for a paid EMS employee to drive the pumper truck to a fire scene, allowing volunteer firefighters to respond directly to the location of the blaze.
“The initial results have been good,” Grandy said. “It has reduced response times, which has been our goal.”
Grandy said he and leaders of the county’s Public Safety Committee have been briefed on the preliminary results of the fire study and have asked CTAS to provide more details of its recommendations. Those findings are expected to be returned to county officials in 60 days.
Extending Rural Waterlines
Grandy said the county will continue to expand water service to rural areas in the coming months. He said Washington County ended 2021 by installing 2,800 feet of waterlines to the Treadway Trail subdivision in the Telford area.
That project was made possible by a seven-person county crew working under the supervision of the town of Jonesborough to help speed completion of waterline projects in the county.
“We have eight projects identified for that crew over the next few years,” the mayor said, noting the next will be two separate projects along Greenwood Drive.
County officials hope to use ARPA money to fund a number of waterline extension projects in rural areas.
Improving Workforce Development
Matherly said economic development has also been a top priority of county commissioners, specifically in the area of addressing the workforce needs of area employers.
The chairman said he and his colleagues are “very excited” to see progress being made on that issue by a recently signed lease agreement with the state to transform the former Boones Creek Elementary School into a satellite campus for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton.
Education and business officials say the agreement will improve local high school vocational education curriculums and fill a growing need for adult workforce development programs in the region.
“This is a huge deal,” Grandy said, noting that instructional programming at the Boones Creek site could begin as early as the summer. “It has the ability to change the whole dynamics of our high school vocational and trades-related educational structure.”
Funding Drug Treatment Programs
Grandy said county commissioners will soon be asked to reserve the county’s share of settlement money from the Baby Doe opioid for a yet-to-be-specified drug treatment/rehabilitation program.
The mayor said the county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee will be requested this month to earmark those settlement dollars for a rehabilitation program to help residents addicted to opioids and other substances.
Grandy said commissioners in Carter and Sullivan counties have made similar funding commitments after hearing presentations from area judges advocating for the creation of an abstinence-based residential treatment program to be located in the now closed Roan Mountain annex of the Northeast Correctional Complex.
“I’d like to see this one-time money substantially invested in something that will still be making a difference for decades to come,” he said.