When it comes to severe bleeding, seconds can mean the difference between life and death.
That’s one of the messages that deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stressed to more than 30 teachers and staffers at Grandview Elementary during in-service training for controlling bleeding on Monday.
More 20 deputies served as instructors for a Stop The Bleed course to help educate school officials on how respond to severe bleeding as a result of a gunshot wound or other traumatic injury.
Deputies provided teachers with hands-on training in packing the wound with bleeding control (hemostatic) gauze and applying a tourniquet.
WCSO Deputy Brandon Cutshall, who is also a school resource officer, said Stop The Bleed is important for training teachers in “the proper way to apply a tourniquet.”
He said the curriculum of national Stop The Bleed program, which was developed by military physicians and emergency medical professionals, is to help “address worst case scenarios when seconds matter.”
Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said the Stop The Bleed training, which has also been conducted in five other county schools, is part of his office’s “renewed emphasis” on school safety.
“Anything we can do to make teachers better prepared for school emergencies is important,” Sexton said.