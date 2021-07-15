The COVID-19 pandemic did not appear to have a negative impact on Washington County’s tax collections in the past fiscal year.
“We had the highest percentage of collections we’ve seen in years,” Washington County Trustee Rick Storey told the county’s Budget Committee earlier this week.
Storey made the comment while delivering has annual end-of-the-fiscal-year report as trustee. He said $72.1 million in property taxes were collected during the 2020-21 fiscal year, which ended on June 30.
That represents a collection rate of 97.3%
Delinquent taxes: Storey said 2,121 county property tax bills amounting to $1.4 million were still unpaid at the end of the last fiscal year.
Another $289,349 in personal taxes were also uncollected for the fiscal year.
Unpaid taxes: The trustee said $335,697 in unpaid property tax bills for 2019 have been turned over to Washington County clerk and master’s office for collection.
Property tax relief: Washington County paid $390,966 for property tax relief in the last fiscal year. The state also contributed $478,568 to reduce property tax bills for Washington County residents.
A breakdown of tax relief recipients:
• 1,651 classified as elderly;
• 221 listed as disabled;
• 471 qualified as veterans;
• 104 named as the spouse of a deceased veteran.
Local option sales taxes: Washington County distributed a total of $64 million in sales tax dollars in the past fiscal year. The previous year saw the county allocating $56.7 in local option sales taxes.
Of that amount: Storey said $18.656 million in local sales tax collections went to county schools in the past fiscal year. That includes all of the rural share of sales tax dollars, including the amount state law allows to go to a county government’s own coffers.
Other sales tax distributions include:
• $16.6 million to Johnson City schools;
• $26.5 million the city of Johnson City;
• $2.3 million to the town of Jonesborough; and
• $31,958 for the city of Watauga.
What’s next: The trustee said his office is now planning for the release of this year’s property tax bills, which are expected to be mailed in late October.