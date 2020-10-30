The Washington County School System will continue classes on a full virtual schedule Monday.
Bill Flanary, the county’s director of schools, announced Wednesday the school system would switch to a virtual schedule for the rest of the week after the county’s Board of Education agreed to give him the authority to make such decisions until it adopts new novel coronavirus pandemic plan.
No classes will be held on Election Day. That’s when Board members will meet in special session at 5 p.m. to discuss a new plan.
It set the meeting after being told Tuesday that the school system has 974 teachers, students and support staff quarantined or in isolation as result of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Flanary also said the system had 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its students and faculty members.
The director has recommended that the system return to a staggered four-day-a-week protocol, with no more than 50% of students in the classrooms at one time.
Washington County schools returned to in-person classroom instruction four days a week on Oct. 12. Wednesdays have been a cleaning day for the system, with all students involved in virtual learning in their homes.