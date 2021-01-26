Washington County students will resume an in-person instructional schedule on Monday.
The Washington County Board of Education voted in a called meeting Tuesday to return all pre-K-12 students to classrooms next week.
Students who have medical reasons or who have a virtual instructional contract will continue to have access to online learning.
The school board had voted in a special meeting earlier this month to continue online classes until Feb. 8.
Board members decided at that time to meet on Feb. 1 to review the number of cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that public health officials had expected to rise following the holidays.
Washington County schools have operated on a virtual schedule since late November. That was when the school board decided to place students on an online schedule through the end of Christmas break in response to a post-Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases.
The board has met several times in the past two months to decide whether a return to in-person classroom learning was possible, or if it was prudent for the system to remain virtual.
Washington County Health Department officials told county commissioners Monday that the county’s seven-day average of active COVID-19 cases has declined in the past month. Chris Hodgin, the director of the health department, said the county was reporting roughly 90 active cases a day in December.
He said that number has shrunk to a seven-day average of 32.5 cases during the most recent reporting period.