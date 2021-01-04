Washington County students will remain on a virtual schedule through the end of the month.
The Washington County Board of Education voted 5-3 in a special called meeting Monday to continue online classes until Feb. 8. Board members Mike Masters, Keith Ervin and Whitney Riddle voted against the motion.
School Board Chairman Jason Day said he and his colleagues will meet on Feb. 1 to “decide where we are at then.” He was referring to the number of cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases that public health officials expect to rise following the holidays.
Board member Chad Fleenor made the motion to extend the virtual schedule, which was set to expire Jan. 8, to give school officials more time to respond to a possible spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Board member Mitch Meredith also noted that setting the Feb. 8 date would provide “parents and teachers” with a reliable timeframe for planning schedules.
Board members voted in late November to place students on a virtual schedule through the end of Christmas break in response to a post Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases. The school board met Monday to decide whether a return to in-person classroom learning is possible, or if it was prudent for the system to remain virtual.
Board member Mary Beth Dellinger said she was pleased to see teachers and other school employees get the first round on COVID-19 vaccinations, and supports Gov. Bill Lee’s call for a special session of the state General Assembly this month to address pandemic issues impacting education.
“But there are still a lot of unknowns,” she told her colleagues.
Earlier in the meeting, the school board heard a four-prong plan from Bill Flanary, the county’s director of schools, for moving from virtual instruction to a staggered classroom schedule with 50% of the county’s students. Those plans are based on the number of active COVID-19 cases and quarantines reported in Washington County.
Flanary said health officials expect to see an after-Christmas surge of COVID-19 cases in the middle of January. He also told board members that most area schools systems are hoping to return to in-person instruction following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 18.