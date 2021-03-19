A brother and sister were indicted by a Washington County grand jury on Thursday on first-degree murder charges in the 2019 death of their mother, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Michael Murray, 40, and Karen Murray, 45, were both arrested with the assistance of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the death of Shelia June Murray, 68. They were being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond each.
According to the release, in August 2019, at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, TBI agents began investigating allegations of abuse and neglect involving Sheila June Murray after she was hospitalized and later died. During the course of the investigation, the TBI said authorities determined that Michael Murray and Karen Murray, her children, were responsible for the abuse and neglect that resulted in her death.
A joint investigation into Baldwin’s request was conducted by TBI special agents, the Johnson City Police Departmen, and Adult Protective Services.