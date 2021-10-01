The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a missing woman from Alabama with ties to Washington County.
According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigations Division is seeking information on 33-year-old Toni Ann Adams. Adams was last seen on Sept. 13 in Dekalb County, Alabama, but previously lived in and has ties to Telford and Jonesborough.
Adams is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and her hair is dyed dark purple.
Anyone with information on Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 788-1414.