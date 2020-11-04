The Washington County Board of Education voted 6-3 Tuesday to place county students on a full virtual schedule until Nov. 30.
Board member Chad Fleenor made the motion, which also calls for the board to meet on Nov. 23 to re-examine the number of COVID-19 cases in the county and make a determination if students can safely return to the classrooms.
“I feel like virtual is our only choice,” board member Mary Beth Dellinger said before voting in favor of the motion.
Meanwhile, board member Mitch Meredith told his colleagues that the system should operate on a virtual schedule until the end of the semester.
“We are asking parents to yo-yo this thing for the next two months,” said Meredith, who joined Mike Masters and Keith Ervin in voting “no” on Fleenor’s motion. “That just doesn’t seem right.”
Washington County schools have been on a full virtual schedule since Thursday. The school board gave Bill Flanary, the county’s director of schools, the authority last week to make that call after learning the school system had 974 teachers, students and support staff quarantined or in isolation as result of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
The system had 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its students and faculty members.
Flanary told board members meeting in a special session Tuesday the system still has more than 900 students and teachers in quarantine, and more than 50 with COVID-19.
He urged the board “to pick a plan and stick with it,” noting that a majority of the system’s educators support a virtual schedule.
“The fastest way to get those quarantine numbers down is full virtual,” Flanary said.
A number of other administrators in the school system told school board members that a virtual schedule would help provide consistency in planning for students, parents and teachers.
Washington County schools returned to in-person classroom instruction four days a week on Oct. 12, with Wednesday designated as a cleaning day for the system.
The system opened with all students on a virtual schedule on Aug. 3, and later transitioned to a staggered classroom schedule on Sept. 18.
The school board voted Oct. 3 to require virtual students who are failing to meet the grade and attendance terms of their contracts to return to in-person instruction if medically possible.