Washington County commissioners are scheduled to vote again tonight on a $12.5 million interlocal agreement to allocate $500,000 annually over a 25-year period to help Johnson City fund its school capital needs.
County commissioners originally approved the deal by a 10-4-1 vote on Feb. 24. A new vote on the agreement became necessary when Johnson City commissioners postponed a decision on the arrangement at its meeting on March 12.
City officials said important attachments were missing from their version of the interlocal agreement.
County commissioners were set to act on a complete version of the deal at their April meeting when they decided to postpone a second vote on the resolution.
Since that time the commission has practiced social distancing by conducting most of its business online to address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said such meetings were limited to “essential business” in accordance to an executive order from Gov. Bill Lee.
The interlocal agreement is tied to a lease-purchase deal county commissioners have signed with the town of Jonesborough to build a new $32.75 million K-8 county school and sports complex.
There has been concern that Johnson City might sue the county to recoup education funds that it would typically share with municipal coffers through the traditional school construction process.
Such litigation by the city or Johnson City Board of Education related to the Jonesborough school project is prohibited under the terms of the interlocal agreement.
The deal requires Washington County’s annual allocation to go directly to the city’s coffers for its school capital projects. Those projects are:
- Design and construction of eight additional classrooms to Woodland Elementary School, at an estimated cost of $6 million.
- Design and construction of a new four-classroom wing to the second floor of South Side Elementary School, at an estimated cost of $1.721 million.
- Design and construction of eight new classrooms added to the west side Lake Ridge Elementary School at an estimated cost of $4.7 million.
- Design and construction of a new 125,000-square-foot building to replace the existing Towne Acres Elementary School.