There are officially two judicial positions opening up in Washington County next year after a second judge announced intentions to retire at the end of his term.
Washington County General Sessions Judge Don Arnold was appointed to the bench in early 2013 after the county funded a third judgeship to ease the overburdened dockets of Sessions Judge Robert Lincoln and then-Sessions Judge James Nidiffer.
The following year, he ran against three attorneys seeking the seat but sailed to an easy win for a full eight-year term.
In October, Circuit Court Judge Jean A. Stanley announced she would not seek a fourth term.
Her term as a First Judicial District Circuit Court judge ends on Aug. 31.
At 80, Arnold said his days as a judge are winding down and it’s time for a younger generation to take the lead.
“If I would run again and be successful I’d be 88 when that term was up, and that’s too far along,” Arnold said on Friday. “It’s time to pass it on to the younger generation and let someone else take on the challenge.”
During his nine years on the bench, Arnold said his most rewarding accomplishment was helping to establish and running Recovery Court, often referred to as “drug court” as the defendants selected are working toward a drug-free life to become productive citizens.
Early Career
Arnold began his law career in 1967 elsewhere in the state, but moved back to East Tennessee to start a firm, Hicks, Arnold, Haynes and Sanders, in 1968. Today that firm is simply the Haynes law firm.
He retired from full-time practice, but was still working part-time when the county approved funding for a third sessions judge.
“I’ve been very lucky with the background I’ve had,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed public service. I wasn’t ready in 2013 to hang it up and when that opening came about I decided to take a shot at it.”
Also during his years prior to becoming a judge, Arnold served on the Johnson City Planning Commission, Johnson City Commission, mayor of Johnson City and a term as a state senator where he also served as the minority leader.
Judicial Successes
“Drug court … that’s what I’m most proud of,” he said. “We started the first one after the state started funding them. I decided I’d be willing to serve as judge of that court,” he said.
The misdemeanor drug court comes with extra duties but no extra pay.
“It’s been very successful … not everybody graduates. We probably have 15 to 25% complete the program. To me that’s a phenomenal number considering what those folks are facing and what they’ve been through.”
Arnold said his desire to help people led him to become involved in Recovery Court.
“It’s just an interest I had,” he said. “I like to try to help people when I can. That’s a way to help (and) lend some guidance and work as a mentor in some instances … try to put them in a program to get them working to get their families and kids back.
“I tried to show them tough love; I’m going to love them and try to help them but at the same time if they need sanctions I won’t hesitate to do that because that’s part of the treatment process.”
Another area Arnold worked on, which is why that position was created, was to move cases through Sessions Court more quickly so justice for defendants was not delayed.
“Some progress has been made but the downside is the caseload has increased tremendously since then,” he said. “It keeps the three of us busy to keep caught up.”
Arnold said the county also needs more public defenders in court because of the high caseloads.
Future Plans
“I have children in North Carolina, Iowa and Maryland and I have six grandchildren. I look forward to spending more time with my family and my wife, Linda, and I have some traveling to do,” he said.
Arnold said he’s also hanging up his hat as a beef cattle farmer and has already sold off his herd and three of four farms he owned.
As for who might fill the position Arnold will retire from next year, there are rumors circulating in the legal community of at least three attorneys who intend to seek the spot. No one has made an official announcement.