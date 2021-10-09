As Johnson City officials embark on major renovations to the Ashe Street Courthouse, Washington County commissioners are looking to nail down a long-term use for the historic building.
Last month, commissioners voted to formally “accept” a feasibility study for the building, which was built in 1910 as a bank and federal post office.
That resolution also called for the County Commission to “endorse the opportunity” to work with the city on using $5 million earmarked by Gov. Bill Lee in the state’s budget for renovations to the Ashe Street Courthouse, which is located at 401 Ashe St. near downtown.
Seizing An Opportunity
“The county has a vested interest in this historic building,” Commiss-ioner Jodi Jones told her colleagues on Sept. 27. “We have an opportunity to work with Johnson City to make this both super useful as part of the Walnut Street corridor and something the county can be proud of.”
She said commissioners should devote some time and thought to possible public uses for the building — which was added to the National Register of Historic Places last year — as soon as possible.
“There is a need for us to work with the city pretty quickly,” she said, noting the governor’s $5 million grant must be spent by June 30.
The Ashe Street Courthouse, which features a distinctive Beaux-arts architecture that was a popular style for government buildings constructed in this country between the 1890s and the 1920s, has been vacant since the county’s 911 Emergency Communications District moved to its current location in Boones Creek in late 2017.
Unless county officials find a new public use for the former courthouse, its ownership reverts back to the federal government.
Time For Collaboration
Earlier in September, the Johnson City Commission agreed to begin renovations on the building that would allow it to be used as both a business incubator and serve as the eastern anchor of the rehabilitated West Walnut Street.
City officials also voted to hire BurWil Construction Inc. to do the work, which will be funded by a $5 million grant from the state.
According to the feasibility study, much of that work will need to be done to update plumbing, electrical and environmental controls inside the building.
City commissioners also approved an interlocal agreement with Washington County, which currently owns the building, that defines each party’s responsibilities for the project. Wash-ington County’s County-Owned Property Committee discussed that interlocal agreement last week and modifications are expected to be considered by county commissioners when they meet on Oct. 25.
New Uses For Old Space
Jones reminded her colleagues last month that the $6,000 Ashe Street Court-house feasibility study was funded by the county, the Johnson City Development Authority and the Southside Neighborhood Organization. She said the latter, which represents residents of the Tree Streets neighborhood, has suggested a number of possible uses for the building.
One suggestion is to use a portion of the space as a museum.
County Commissioner Freddie Malone said the idea of using the Ashe Street Courthouse as a business incubator “is fairly broad.” He also noted that using some of the building’s space as a museum would not be sufficient to pay the structure’s utility bills.
“It would be nice that instead of leasing space for the trustee and county clerk’s offices in north Johnson City, they be located in a county-owned property,” Malone said.