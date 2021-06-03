Washington County Schools cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art electric school bus on Thursday. It’s the first all-electric school bus in Tennessee.
The all-electric school bus, which was built by Lion Electric, will reduce carbon emissions and save the school system money in fuel and maintenance costs. The electric bus is also significantly quieter than diesel buses — so much so, it plays a warning sound when traveling at a low rate of speed to alert pedestrians and cyclists to its presence.
“I think that in this case as far as the state of Tennessee this is a big deal,” said Washington County Schools Director Jerry Boyd. “In the sense of moving into zero-emission school transportation it is certainly a big deal, and it is so appropriate for Washington County to lead that way being the first, the leader of, basically, the beginning of the state of Tennessee.”
The electric bus was purchased through a $219,250 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The grant funds are part of the Volkswagen Diesel Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust School Bus Replacement Program, which provides funding for schools to replace an eligible bus with a new alternative-fueled, electric or diesel bus.
“This stood out to us not only for the proposed use of the zero-emissions vehicle technology but also the demonstrated commitment of key utility partners like TVA and BrightRidge,” said David Salyers, the Commissioner of TDEC.
The TVA and BrightRidge assisted in additional funding, as well as installing and powering the bus charging station, which will be at the Washington County Schools bus garage.
“Just a few years ago, it was hard to imagine a world where cars would run on electricity, but here we are celebrating the introduction of an electric school bus,” said Justin Maierhofer, Tennessee Valley Authority vice president of federal affairs. “Today’s demonstration will provide school districts across the state and across the Tennessee Valley region how electric vehicles can work for them.”
After the ribbon cutting, attendees were given a demonstration ride on the electric bus, which ran from the Washington County Schools bus garage in Jonesborough to the BrightRidge office in Johnson City and back.