Washington County Schools will remain on a virtual schedule through the end of the calendar year due to a recent surge in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections.
During a special called Washington County Board of Education meeting on Monday, board members voted to keep students on a virtual schedule through Jan. 8, with plans to reconvene on Jan. 4 to decide whether to return to in-person learning or remain virtual. The board previously voted to move students to a virtual schedule through Nov. 30.
“That red is the seven-day average, and we’re really not getting much relief on that,” Director of Schools Bill Flanary told the board in reference to the Tennessee Department of Health‘s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per day in Washington County.
Board members Keith Ervin and Mike Masters voted against remaining on a virtual schedule.
The board also asked staff to look for safe ways to allow some science students to attend labs in person in grades seven and higher.