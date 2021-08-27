Washington County Schools will be closed next week in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases among its students and staff.
All county schools will be closed Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, however, district offices will remain open and continue on their regular hours.
The school system said the decision to close classes was made because of the increased number of quarantined students and staff in addition to the inability to adequately staff some of its classrooms, cafeterias, bus routes and “other positions essential for the efficient and effective operations of our school system.”
Washington County Schools will be using state-approved stockpiled days identified for inclement weather days and other emergencies.
No remote learning opportunities will be provided while students and staff are at home during this time. No school-age child care services will be provided during this closure.
However, curbside meal pickup will be available at David Crockett High School, Jonesborough Middle School and Boones Creek Elementary School daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
School officials say under the current state rules, regulations and restrictions, a districtwide remote and/or hybrid learning model is not an option for Tennessee school districts when closures are determined to be necessary for all schools in a district.
School leaders said in a news release such restrictions are not a local decision made by the district administration or by the locally elected school board.
“If all available stockpile days are utilized during this academic year, days missed due to school closures beyond the maximum of 13 stockpile days will be required to be made up,” the statement from the school district said. “We will have eight remaining stockpile days after these five days are utilized next week.”
Events related to band, athletics and other extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled unless notification is made by the sponsor, coach, principal or superintendent.
With Sept. 6 being the Labor Day Holiday, during which all schools and district services will be closed, all schools and district services will reopen on Sep. 7.