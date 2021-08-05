The Washington County school system has seen an increase in its student enrollment during the first week of the new academic year.
Jerry Boyd, the county’s director of schools, said that while the numbers have been “up and down” since the school year began on Monday, a “snapshot” of the system’s enrollment Thursday showed it has a total of 8,400 students in the classrooms.
“We ended the last school year with less than 7,900 students, so our enrollment is up,” Boyd told county Board of Education members at their monthly meeting.
Boyd said those numbers could change as “families make decisions” in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.
“We should know in 10 days how firm these numbers are,” Boyd said.
Preliminary figures show enrollment at David Crockett High School is at 1,286, which is 20 more than the number of students registered at Daniel Boone High School.
The director said there are some “hot spots” in the county — schools with very high enrollments — that his staff will be monitoring in the coming weeks. Boyd said the school system has already added teachers to meet demands at schools that are out of compliance with state requirements.
In other school board business:
• Board members approved a plan for how the school system hopes to spend the $11.9 million from the latest round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. Boyd said the school system has decided to earmark nearly half of its federal relief funds for issues involving academic learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The director said $4.5 million of the ESSER funds will go to meet the mental health and social support needs of students. Boyd another $2.3 million will be designated for “high dosage” tutoring that involves certified teachers working with small groups of students during the school day.
He said $5.9 million of the pandemic funds will go to needed heating and cooling upgrades at David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools.
• Boyd said he and several school board members met last week with the architect of the new Jonesborough K-8 school project to review plans for the facility. The director said plans are “to move forward on the project in the fall.” Officials hope to hold an official groundbreaking ceremony for the projected $27 million school sometime in September.
“We are getting ready for the next step,” he told board members. “They are looking at a 24-month construction schedule.”
• The director told board members he is continuing discussions with officials with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton on a plan to turn the old Boones Creek Elementary School into a satellite campus for the state vocational/technology program.
The school board voted last month to approve the concept of leasing the former elementary school property to the state to allow the Elizabethton TCAT to expand its workforce development training programs. Boyd said TCAT officials are expected to meet with Gov. Bill Lee in Nashville next week to discuss the Boones Creek plan and other similar projects.
“This is a really a big deal for Washington County,” Boyd said.