Adventure awaits Washington County students this summer.
Washington County schools are holding a summer camp program at their elementary school sites for those students rising to kindergarten through eighth grade.
“We’re looking at this as a learning loss bridge camp,” said Cindy Hayes, the assistant director of schools in elementary education. “Taking that incomplete learning or learning loss to where our students should be.”
The camps are meant to help combat learning loss over the summer and help fill in educational gaps students may have due to the pandemic. This isn’t just summer school, though. The theme of the camp is “adventure awaits” and students can expect to have a variety of experiences, both in and out of the classroom.
“We’ve got camp field trips,” said Hayes. “Everything from going to the caverns to gem mines to team building outdoor activities, so we’re looking at the whole child.”
The camps are split up by grade level into four programs. Rising kindergartners will be part of the “small steps to bright beginnings” program.
“This focus is, of course, encouraging reading, but also, how do they interact in a structured environment,” said Hayes. “Getting used to being around other children, getting used to being around teachers and even in a building. Even though that's new for a normal year for upcoming kindergartners, it's gonna be especially different for them this year.”
Rising first and second graders will join the “growth at the speed of life” program.
“These were kindergartners and first grade students during this pandemic, and they’re kind of a step behind,” said Hayes.
Third through fifth graders will participate in the “a step ahead” program, where they will be given enrichment and remediation time to help fill the gaps in their learning and help them get a step ahead. Rising sixth through eighth graders will be a part of the “the joy of discovery” program, where Hayes said they will rediscover what it's like to work with peers and teachers in person, and hopefully rediscover a love of learning.
“So we’re trying to bring back what I call a penalty free environment,” said Hayes. “We’re trying to bring back a love of learning in an environment where you don't have to worry about tests. You don’t have to worry about homework.”
The camps will begin on June 1 and run through June 28. Bus transportation and meals will be provided to attending students free of charge.
For more information or to reserve a spot, call the school your child attends.