Washington County Director of Schools Bill Flanary informed the county Board of Education Thursday that he plans to retire in five months.
Flanary asked Board Chairman Jason Day to read a short statement into the minutes of the school board’s regular meeting.
“Please be advised of my intent to retire on June 30, 2021,” the schools director wrote.
Flanary has served as director of schools since Kimber Halliburton resigned in May 2018 to take a similar job in Mississippi. The school board voted in July to extend Flanary’s contract for another 12 months.
In other business, the board voted to appear before the County Com-mission’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee next month to request “the flexibility” of using $500,000 from the school system’s capital fund to pay for either the demolition of the old Boones Creek Middle School or to purchase ionization units for classrooms.
Flanary told board members his staff is “confident” state funds could be used to pay for the ionization units, which capture particles and filter the air before releasing it back into a room.
He said that would allow the school system to instead apply capital funds for the demolition of the Boones Creek school.
Phillip Patrick, the system’s maintenance supervisor, told board members meeting in a workshop earlier this month that the estimate to tear down the old middle school and to grade the 12-acre site is $350,000.
Board members voted in October to reject a $300,000 offer to buy the building, which has been unoccupied since the new Boones Creek pre-K-8 School, located at 132 Highland Church Road, opened in 2019.
The school system has hired Brokers Realty and Auction to market the property. The property was originally listed on the firm’s website at $2 million.
Officials said the vacant building has at least $500,000 worth of problems that need to be addressed, including asbestos issues, a leaky roof and a faulty sprinkler system.
The school board also voted Thursday to designate the weekend of May 22 for the system’s commencement and graduation ceremonies.
Flanary said the principals of the system’s two high schools will be allowed to decide if the ceremony should be held on Friday or Saturday night, and if it should be held inside or outdoors.
“We have to be flexible, but we feel pretty comfortable about that weekend,” Flanary said.