The Washington County School System will operate on a full virtual schedule today and Friday.
Bill Flanary, the county’s director of schools, made the announcement Wednesday, a day after the county Board of Education agreed to give him the authority to make such decisions until a new novel coronavirus pandemic plan is adopted for the schools next week.
Board members will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss a new plan after being told the school system has 974 teachers, students and support staff quarantined or in isolation as result of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Flanary also said the system had 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its students and faculty members.
The schools’ director has recommended that the system return to a staggered four-day-a-week protocol, with no more than 50% of students in the classrooms at one time.
“With fewer people in the buildings, the quarantine rate should subside,” Flanary said at a called board meeting Tuesday.
Washington County schools returned to in-person classroom instruction four days a week on Oct. 12. Wednesdays are a cleaning day for the system, with all students involved in virtual learning in their homes.