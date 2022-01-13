Washington County Schools will soon open registration for children who will enter kindergarten in a county school this Fall.
These elementary schools include Boones Creek, Fall Branch, Grandview, Gray, Jonesborough, Lamar, Ridgeview, South Central, Sulphur Springs and West View. Parents may register their child at the elementary school nearest them on Feb. 2 or Feb. 14, between 9:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
An evening registration option is available between the hours of 5 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 2. At that time, you will make an appointment to return to that school with your child in the spring for an educational screening.
The child must be 5 on or before Aug. 15 and you should bring the following information that you currently have: child’s official birth certificate, Tennessee immunization certificate/physical form, and proof of residence address.
If you have any questions regarding kindergarten registration, you may call the school system at 434-4923 or email teachercenter@wcde.org.
