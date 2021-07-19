Officials with Washington County Schools are holding community meetings this week to get input on how to spend new money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Jerry Boyd, the county’s director of schools, said his system is expected to receive $11.9 million in the latest round of allocations from the federal pandemic relief fund.
“These funds may be used for one-time expenditures and should primarily focus on supporting students’ academic needs in order to accelerate learning after the COVID-19 pandemic,” Boyd said in a statement posted on the school system’s website at wcde.org. “These funds may be spent over the next three years.”
As part of the application process to receive those ESSER 3.0 funds, Boyd is holding three community forums to hear ideas from the public.
“I would appreciate the opportunity to engage with members of our community as we work together to complete the application and district plan for these funds,” Boyd said.
Boyd kicked off the community meetings on Monday with a session held in the little theater at Daniel Boone High School. A second forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the little theater of David Crockett High School.
The final hearing will begin at noon Thursday in the conference room of the Washington County Department of Education Central Office, 405 W. College St., Jonesborough.
In addition, the school system has posted a questionnaire on its website asking community stakeholders to rank a list of priorities for spending the ESSER funds. Those proposals include spending money to:
• Provide “high quality instructional materials and resources” to meet the academic needs of students.
• Provide “additional staffing in order to reduce class size and offer more intervention services.”
• Provide heating and air upgrades to facilities.
• Provide “Washington County teachers with additional professional learning supports and opportunities to accelerate student learning and close achievement gaps.”
Responses to the online survey must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Boyd told members of the County Commission’s Budget Committee last week that federal regulations require the school system to use at least 20% of its ESSER funding to address student learning loss during the pandemic.
He said the school system has decided to earmark half of its federal relief funds for issues involving academic learning loss, with the remaining dollars going to other needed projects.