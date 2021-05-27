The Washington County Board of Education voted this week to send a revised $76.2 million school budget to the County Commission.
The new budget proposal, which is for the fiscal year beginning July 1, includes a 4% pay increase for all of the system’s employees.
The background: Earlier this month, the Washington County Budget Committee asked school officials to make changes to its first version of the new budget to reflect modified state revenue projections coming from the Basic Education Program.
The changes: As a result of higher-than-projected BEP revenues, Director of Schools Jerry Boyd said the school budget is now balanced by using $4.3 million from the system’s fund balance. The first version the budget would have used more than $5 million from reserves.
Where the money goes: Fifty-nine percent of the school system’s expenditures in the new budget ($45.1 million) go to salaries and wages. That includes a total of $381,756 in annually scheduled “step/level” increases for school employees.
Pay raises for employees: The school board has also approved 4% raises for both certified and non-certified employees at a cost of $2.3 million. Of that amount, $1.8 million will go to teachers, administrators and other certified staff.
The proposed new budget also increases base pay for the principals of the two county high schools, and gives a 5% salary hike to maintenance employees.
What’s next: The school budget will go back to the county’s Budget Committee on June 1 for review. If approved, it will be sent along with the rest of the county government’s new budget to the County Commission for final approval.