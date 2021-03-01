Veteran educator choice to succeed retiring Flanary
The Washington County Board Of Education voted Monday to begin negotiations with a current assistant commissioner in the Tennessee Department of Education to be the county’s next director of schools.
The board voted unanimously to offer the job to Jerry Boyd, a veteran educator who has also served as Putnam County’s director of schools, after interviewing him and four other finalists for the position last month.
School board members also voted to authorize Board Chairman Jason Day and Scott Bennett, the board’s attorney, to enter into contract talks with Boyd. Bennett said he was certain the parties could arrive at a contract that would “be a win-win” for all involved.
Board member Chad Fleenor told his colleagues that while they had an “excellent pool of candidates” to consider, Boyd was an answer to their prayers.
“This is a huge decision for this county moving forward,” he said.
Board member Mary Beth Dellinger said Boyd had checked off all her boxes for hiring a successor to Bill Flanary, the current director of schools, who retires on June 30.
“COVID-19 has affected our school system like nothing we have ever experienced before,” Dellinger said following the vote to select Boyd. “Our students need support, and teachers are a direct link to their support. I have to ask who will be best to support them?”
Board members spent the last two weeks of February meeting individually with Boyd and other finalists for the job, who included:
• Jarrod Adams, an assistant director of schools for Washington County.
• Andrew Hare, principal of Sullivan East High School.
• Keevin Woody, assistant director of elementary education for Roane County Schools.
• Greggory Slate, senior director of secondary schools at the Rockingham County, North Carolina, School System.
The school board hopes to announce the new director of schools on March 22. The next head of schools is expected to take office on July 1, one day after Flanary officially retires.
The school board agreed in January to hire the Tennessee School Boards Association to lead its search for Flanary’s successor.
Flanary, who has worked for Washington County Schools as an educator and administrator for more than three decades, has served as director of the system since Kimber Halliburton resigned in May 2018.