Officials say Washington County’s recent online delinquent property tax auction was a success.
“It was a very successful sale,” Sarah Lawson, Washington County’s clerk and master, told county commissioners recently. “Hopefully, we can continue with the online model.”
The delinquent property tax sale was conducted digitally on March 4. Lawson said 158 bidders registered at govease.com for the auction.
She said bids were placed on 37 of the 41 parcels up for sale. Officials said the four unsold tracts will remain on the county’s tax rolls until a determination is made of their status.
Properties up for public auction were those with delinquent taxes from 2018 and prior tax years.
Lawson said the county collected $22,082.84 in delinquent property taxes from the sale. Johnson City and Jonesborough received a combined $37,386 in unpaid taxes from the auction.
“We are holding $854,023.33 in overage from the sale,” she said.
The tracts sold are subject to a right of redemption, which runs one year from the date of the order confirming the sale. If a delinquent taxpayer pays taxes and interest in that period, the highest bidder gets their money back plus 12% per annum, which will begin to accrue on the date of sale.
Each parcel was sold as is with no warranty.
Lawson told commissioners that she and other officials “weren’t really sure” back in the fall how to conduct a delinquent property tax auction during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tax sale is traditionally held in-person at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough.
Washington County Trustee Rick Storey said he was happy to report “things went well” at the county’s first online auction.
“Last year, it took two days to hold the auction in the courtroom,” Storey said. “This time it took two hours.”