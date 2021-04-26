The Washington County Republican Party met Saturday and elected a new slate of officers for the next two years.
Retired Army Maj. Gen. Gary Harrell was elected chairman of the party at the reorganizational meeting held at the Jonesborough Middle School. He succeeds Dr. Turney Williams.
Harrell is a Jonesborough native and a 1973 East Tennessee State University ROTC graduate. During his long career in the military, Harrell saw action in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
In 1992, Harrell took command of a squadron of the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment, better known as Delta Force, at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. He participated in combat operations during the Battle of Mogadishu and he severely wounded by enemy mortar fire in October of 1993.
in June 1995, Harrell was assigned as the deputy commander of Delta Force and commanded the unit until July 2000.
Harrell retired from active duty in 2008.
Washington County Republicans also elected Suzy Williams as 1st vice chair, Cliff Vicars as 2nd vice chair and Kevin Cole as 3rd vice chair.
Kandy Danielsen will serve as party secretary. Joe Bill Hodges was named treasurer, and Dr. Denise Sibley will be the vice treasurer.