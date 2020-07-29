Washington County reported its first two deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in data released late Tuesday night by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Along with a seventh death in Sullivan County, the Washington County deaths brought the Northeast Tennessee total of fatalities to 20.
The upper eight counties reported 100 new cases, bringing that total to 2,531. Washington County had the most new cases at 36 followed by Sullivan at 32.
There were 71 new recoveries in the data for a total of 981 over the course of the pandemic.
The number of active cases therefore increased by 26 to 1,530.
Northeast Tennessee reported seven new hospitalizations for a total of 166 since the pandemic began.
Statewide, Tennessee is approaching 100,000 cases and 1,000 deaths, both of which likely will occur when Wednesday's data are reported. The Department of Health reported a 21 new fatalities Tuesday for a total of 999. The report also outlined 2,555 new cases for a total of 99,044.
There were 92 new hospitalizations for a total of 4,372 over the course of the pandemic. There were 2,521 new recoveries in Tuesday's report for a total of 59,760.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers:
- Total cases: 2,531
- Cases by county: Carter 322, Greene 300, Hancock 69, Hawkins 242, Johnson 72, Sullivan 630, Unicoi 110 and Washington 786
- New cases: 100
- New cases by county: Carter 4, Greene 5, Hancock 1, Hawkins 18, Johnson 2, Sullivan 32, Unicoi 2 and Washington 36
- Deaths: 20
- Deaths by county: Carter 4, Greene 5, Hancock 0, Hawkins 2, Johnson 0, Sullivan 7, Unicoi 0 and Washington 2.
- New deaths: 3
- New deaths by county: Sullivan 1 and Washington 2
- Recoveries: 981
- Recoveries by county: Carter 77, Greene 121, Hancock 9, Hawkins 71, Johnson 39, Sullivan 382, Unicoi 59 and Washington 223
- New recoveries: 71
- New recoveries by county: Carter 3, Greene 4. Hancock 1, Hawkins 4, Sullivan 35, Unicoi 1 and Washington 23
- Active cases: 1,530
- Active cases by county: Carter 241, Greene 174, Hancock 60, Hawkins 169, Johnson 33, Sullivan 241, Unicoi 51 and Washington 561
- New active cases: 26
- New active cases by county:Carter 1, Greene 1, Hawkins 14, Johnson 2, Sullivan -4, Unicoi 1 and Washington 11.
- Hospitalizations: 166
- Hospitalizations by county: Carter 30, Greene 19, Hancock 6, Hawkins 20, Johnson 6, Sullivan 44, Unicoi 2 and Washington 39
- New hospitalizations: 7
- New hospitalizations by county: Carter 1, Greene 1, Hawkins 1, J, Sullivan 1, and Washington 3
- Positive tests: 2,839
- Negative tests: 48,862
- 14-day average per 100,000 people: Carter 25.59, Greene 14.17, Hancock 61.76, Hawkins 17.86, Johnson 9.24, Sullivan 15.92, Unicoi 19.59, 27.22
Tennessee by the Numbers:
- 2,555 new cases for a total of 90,044 since tracking began in March. 97,966 confirmed and 1,078 probable.
- 21 new deaths reported for a total of 999.
- 92 new hospitalizations for a total of 4,372 over the course of the pandemic.
- 25,037 new tests for a total of 1,435,433.
- 2,521 new recoveries for a total of 59,760.